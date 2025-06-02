Aeries Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with Fortra to Establish Global Capability Centers in India and Mexico

Aeries Technology partners with Fortra to establish Global Capability Centers in India and Mexico, enhancing workforce and operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Aeries Technology, Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Fortra, a global cybersecurity provider, to establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India and Mexico. This collaboration aims to expand Fortra's workforce and create a nearshore hub that will enhance their business operations. Aeries will utilize its expertise to design tailored solutions for these centers, which are expected to improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation for Fortra. The partnership is seen as a long-term venture, providing continued support during the operational phase, with both companies emphasizing the importance of innovation and excellence in their collaboration.

Potential Positives

Aeries Technology announced a strategic partnership with Fortra, a notable cybersecurity provider, enhancing its reputation and visibility in the industry.

The establishment of Global Capability Centers in India and Mexico positions Aeries to expand its operational footprint while catering to a diverse talent pool.

This partnership demonstrates Aeries' expertise in delivering tailored solutions for clients, potentially attracting more business opportunities and reinforcing client relationships.

The collaboration signifies Aeries' commitment to fostering innovation and operational efficiency, aligning with current market trends focused on digital transformation.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating a level of uncertainty regarding Aeries' future performance and market conditions.

The acknowledgment of risks related to maintaining Nasdaq listing and going concern raises concerns about the company's financial stability.

The company does not provide specific details on how the partnership will directly benefit Aeries or its financial projections, which may leave investors with unanswered questions.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Aeries Technology's partnership with Fortra?

The partnership aims to establish Global Capability Centers in India and Mexico to enhance Fortra's workforce and operations.

Where will the Global Capability Centers be located?

The GCCs will be established in India and Mexico as part of the strategic partnership.

How will the GCCs benefit Fortra?

The GCCs will provide access to a skilled talent pool, ensure cost efficiency, and support Fortra's operational scaling.

Who are the key executives involved in this partnership?

Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra, and Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries, are the key executives involved in this partnership.

What technology solutions does Aeries Technology offer?

Aeries offers tailored GCC solutions that leverage advanced technologies such as AI and automation for impactful results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AERT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $AERT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MUMBAI, India, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aeries Technology, Inc.



(Nasdaq: AERT), a leading provider of Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with



Fortra



, a global cybersecurity software and services provider. This collaboration is aimed at establishing GCCs for Fortra in both India and Mexico, to expand their existing India-based workforce and add a nearshore hub.





Aeries will leverage its expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions through these GCCs, focusing on enhancing core business functions. The GCCs will enable Fortra to further access a skilled and diverse talent pool, ensure cost efficiency, and scale operations, aligning strategically with their business objectives. These facilities will serve as a hub for fostering innovation, optimizing operational efficiency, and accelerating digital transformation initiatives.







Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra



, commented, “In the search for an organization to help establish a Global Capability Center, we were seeking a long-term partnership that not only aligns with our objectives but also offers continued support during the operational phase. Working with Aeries ensures that we have an expert advisor as we expand our workforce in India and scale our business.”







Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer, Aeries,



stated, “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Fortra. This collaboration highlights our distinct capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art support and services that meet the evolving needs of our global clients. We are proud to collaborate with Fortra to drive innovation and excellence.”







About Fortra







Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at



fortra.com



.







About Aeries Technology









Aeries Technology



(Nasdaq: AERT) is a global leader in Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions. We establish GCCs for Private Equity’s Portfolio Companies and deliver a comprehensive suite of Advisory & Value Creation solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and automation, Aeries offers tailored engagement models designed to deliver flexible, impact-driven solutions with measurable outcomes.





Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology has grown to over 1,800 professionals, and its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.







Contacts









For Fortra









PR@fortra.com









For Aeries









IR@aeriestechnology.com









Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, outlook, guidance and financial position, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and macroeconomic trends. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Aeries and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our market opportunity; our ability to maintain the listing of the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the potential liquidity and trading of such securities; our business development efforts to maximize our potential value and to retain and expand our customer base; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our financial performance; our ability to continue as a going concern; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, or any necessary changes to these positions; changes in applicable laws or regulations in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; general economic and political conditions, such as the effects of the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflicts, pandemics such as the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, interest rates, inflation, local and national elections, fuel prices, international currency fluctuations, changes in diplomatic and trade relationships, political instability, acts of war or terrorism and natural disasters. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in Aeries’ periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, Aeries operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Aeries disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, unless otherwise required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.