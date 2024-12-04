Aeries Technology Amends Agreement and Restructures Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Aeries Technology ( (AERT) ) has issued an update.
Aeries Technology, Inc. has entered into an amended forward purchase agreement, extending its maturity date and revising the reset price per share. Additionally, a significant transition took place with the termination of CFO Rajeev Nair, appointing CEO Sudhir Appukuttan Panikassery as interim CFO while Maulik Doshi steps in as interim principal accounting officer. To optimize costs, Aeries has also implemented temporary salary reductions for certain executives, demonstrating a strategic move towards enhancing profitability.
