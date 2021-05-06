Aerie's (AERI) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss

Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI incurred a loss of 72 cents per share in the first quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents but narrower than the year-ago loss of 84 cents.

Revenues came in at $23 million, which increased from $20.3 million in the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%. Total revenues came from sales of two approved drugs — Rhopressa and Rocklatan.

The stock has rallied 24.6% so far this year against the industry’s loss of 10.9%.

Quarter in Detail

Wholesaler shipments totaled 257,000 bottles in the quarter under review, down from 307,000 bottles in the previous quarter.

We remind investors that the company’s first drug, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution), has been approved for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (“IOP”) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Aerie’s second drug, Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Pfizer’s PFE Xalatan, has been approved to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Rhopressa currently has commercial coverage for 90% of lives and market access for 89% of lives covered under Medicare Part D plans. Commercial coverage for Rocklatan represents 89% of covered lives.

Total operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expenses) in the reported quarter were $42.2 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $48.1 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Recent Updates

Aerie’s phase IIb study for its dry eye product candidate, AR-15512, continues to progress. The company currently expects top-line results from this study, COMET-1, in the third quarter of 2021. The study was initiated in October 2020 and is powered as a phase III study.

Aerie continues to evaluate the clinical and regulatory pathways for phase III studies on AR-1105 (dexamethasone steroid implant) in both the U.S. and European markets.

Meanwhile, Investigational New Drug Application (IND)-enabling preclinical studies are underway for AR-14034 SR, a sustained-release implant containing the pan-VEGF inhibitor, axitinib, formulated in a unique bio-erodible polymer blend.

The first-in-human clinical trial on AR-13503 SR (Rho kinase and protein kinase C inhibitor sustained-release implant) continues to progress. Aerie currently expects to complete the dose-escalation safety evaluation with the current implant design in the first quarter of 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Aerie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A couple of better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Corcept Therapeutics CORT and Repligen Corporation RGEN, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Corcept’s earnings estimates have moved up 8 cents for 2021 in the past 90 days.

Repligen’s earnings estimates have increased 25 cents for 2021 in the past 90 days.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.