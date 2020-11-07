Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Aerie Pharmaceuticals beat expectations with revenues of US$20m arriving 2.7% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.86, 8.1% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:AERI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Aerie Pharmaceuticals' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$122.0m in 2021, which would reflect a major 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$2.79. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$125.5m and losses of US$2.77 per share in 2021.

There was no real change to the average price target of US$27.75, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on Aerie Pharmaceuticals' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aerie Pharmaceuticals at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Aerie Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 50% increase next year well below the historical 68% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Aerie Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Aerie Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Aerie Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

