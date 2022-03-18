Markets
Aerie Gets New CFO

(RTTNews) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) said on Friday that it has named Peter Lang as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 18.

Peter comes to Aerie with over 25 years of experience delivering financial, strategic, and operational solutions, with a focus on the biopharma sector.

He joins Aerie from Ridge Advisory, LLC, where he was Managing Director and Partner.

Prior to his role at Ridge, Peter served in various top executive roles in the healthcare investment banking divisions of firms including HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, and others.

