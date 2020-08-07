Aerie (AERI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. AERI reported a loss of 83 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 79 cents. The loss in the year-ago quarter was 80 cents per share.

Revenues came in at $18 million, which increased from $15.8 million in the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19 million.

Shares of the company have slumped 50% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 4.2%.

Total revenues came from sales of two approved drugs —Rhopressa and Rocklatan.

The company’s first drug, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution), has been approved for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Aerie’s second drug, Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Pfizer’s Xalatan, has been approved to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Quarter in Detail

Wholesaler shipments totaled 232,000 bottles,which were slightly higher than the first quarter of 2020.

The second-quarter volumes slightly exceeded those of the first quarter, benefiting from the high levels of coverage the company gained, particularly in Medicare Part D.

Total operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expenses) in the quarter were $43.8 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $50.5 million.

Pipeline Update

Aerie has filed a Prior Approval Supplement with the FDA to obtain approval to manufacture Rhopressa in Aerie’s manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland, for commercial distribution in the U.S. market.

Aerie plans to initiate a phase IIb study,COMET-1, for its dry eye candidate, AR-15512, which will be powered as a phase III clinical trial, in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the completion of remaining preclinical activities.

Aerie expects an opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (marketed as Rocklatanin the United States) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Top-line data from the Rocklatan Mercury 3 phase III study in Europe areexpected in the third quarter of 2020, the results of which will help determine commercial prospects in the region.

