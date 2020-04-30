World Markets

Aerial footage shows miles-long queue for food aid in South Africa

Contributors
Siyabonga Sishi Reuters
Tim Cocks Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Aerial footage showed thousands of people queuing for miles down a dirt road in South Africa for charity food aid meant to relieve hunger caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Aerial footage showed thousands of people queuing for miles down a dirt road in South Africa for charity food aid meant to relieve hunger caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

The images from the neighbouring slums of Mooiplaas and Spruit, on the outskirts of the capital Pretoria, show the extent of need that South Africa's economic lockdown has generated among many who even before the pandemic were living a hand-to-mouth existence.

Africa's most industrialised nation has recorded 5,350 cases and 103 deaths from the virus.

About 90 percent of the inhabitants of these informal settlements are foreigners or undocumented migrants from other southern African nations like Zimbabwe, Yusuf Abramjee, a spokesman for the charity coalition said by telephone.

They do not qualify for food aid from a government busy attending to its own large numbers of impoverished citizens.

The footage shot on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters shows a dirt track flanked by bush, large patches of which are burnt or covered in rubbish, and iron-roof shanty towns. In places the queue looks orderly; in others, it disintegrates into a crowd.

"That just shows you the levels of desperation that we have," said Abramjee. "I've not seen anything on this scale, not these levels of poverty and hunger in South Africa. It's heartbreaking," he said, adding the queue was 4 km (2.5 miles) at one stage.

In total, the charity delivered 8,000 food parcels to an estimated 12,000 families, he said.

South Africa has spent five weeks under restrictions requiring most of the population of about 58 million to stay at home, apart from essential trips.

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

((tim.cocks@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular