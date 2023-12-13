AerCap To Lease Two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter Aircraft To Swiftair

(RTTNews) - Aercap Holdings N.V.(AER), on Wednesday said it signed lease agreements for two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter aircraft with Madrid-based Swiftair.

AerCap said that A321P2F is a best-in-class narrowbody freighter solution, offering better fuel-efficiency and flexibility.

The proposed aircrafts will undergo conversion by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH in Singapore and will be delivered to Swiftair in April and June 2024, respectively.

In pre-market activity, AerCap's stock is slipping 0.01%, to $72.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

