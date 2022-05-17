AerCap to cease all leasing activity to Russia, books $2.7 billion charge

May 17 (Reuters) - AerCap Holdings NV AER.N, the world's top aircraft lessor, said on Tuesday it would cease all its leasing activities to Russian airlines and disclosed a charge primarily related to its aircraft and engines that remain in Russia.

During the first quarter of 2022, AerCap said it recognized a pretax charge of $2.7 billion, comprising flight equipment write-offs and impairments.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

