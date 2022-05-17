AER

AerCap to cease all leasing activity to Russia, books $2.7 billion charge

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AerCap Holdings NV, the world's top aircraft lessor, said on Tuesday it would cease all its leasing activities to Russian airlines and disclosed a charge primarily related to its aircraft and engines that remain in Russia.

During the first quarter of 2022, AerCap said it recognized a pretax charge of $2.7 billion, comprising flight equipment write-offs and impairments.

