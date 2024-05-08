AerCap To Buy 150 New Engines Worth $3 Bln; Plans $500 Mln Buyback, First Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER), an aviation leasing company, Wednesday announced its order to purchase 150 new CFM LEAP engines valued at approximately $3 billion, new $500 million share repurchase authorization, as well as the initiation of its first quarterly dividend.

Ahead of its today's 2024 Capital Markets Day in New York, AerCap's CEO Aengus Kelly announced the company's deal with Safran Aircraft Engines and Shannon Engine Support for the purchase of 150 new CFM LEAP spare engines valued at approximately $3 billion at list prices.

The engines will be managed by Shannon Engine Support, a 50/50 joint-venture company between Safran and AerCap. The additional engines will deliver in line with the growing fleet of in-service Boeing 737MAX and Airbus A320neo Family aircraft.

The Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program through December 31, 2024. This takes the company's share repurchase authorizations to almost $4 billion since March 2023.

In addition, the Board has declared the initiation of the company's first quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share. This initial quarterly dividend is to be payable on June 13, to shareholders of record at close of business on May 22.

Kelly said, "Today's announcements demonstrate the high level of confidence we have in the future profits and cash flows of AerCap. The strong operating environment for our engine leasing business and our continued partnership with Safran and CFM International supports the organic growth opportunity we have announced today."

