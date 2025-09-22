Markets
AerCap Subsidiaries Price $1.2 Bln Senior Notes Offering Due 2030 And 2035

September 22, 2025 — 11:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust , each a wholly-owned subsidiary of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), priced an offering of senior notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 4.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 5.000% Senior Notes due 2035, the company said in a statement.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain other subsidiaries of the Company.

AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust intend to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to acquire, invest in, finance or refinance aircraft assets and to repay indebtedness.

Morgan Stanley, Santander, BNP PARIBAS, BMO Capital Markets, ING and NatWest are serving as joint book-running managers for the underwritten public offering.

