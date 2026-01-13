AerCap Signs Purchase Leaseback Deal With Virgin Atlantic For Six A330neo Jets

Markets
(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) on Tuesday said it has signed purchase-and-leaseback agreements with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. for six new Airbus A330-900 aircraft from the airline's open orderbook.

The deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and continue through the fourth quarter of 2027.

Virgin Atlantic said the A330neo aircraft will feature upgraded Premium and Upper Class cabins, including additional Retreat Suites.

The additions are part of the airline's investment in a younger and more efficient transatlantic fleet.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 5.26% higher at $151.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

