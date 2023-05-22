AerCap Signs Lease Agreements For Two Used Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft With ASKY

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has signed lease agreements for two used Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, headquartered in Togo. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver June through August 2023.

ASKY is a 100% privately owned airline created by regional banking institutions in Africa.

Aviation leasing provider AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world. It is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

