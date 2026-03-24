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AerCap Signs Lease Agreements With Ethiopian Airlines For Two Boeing 777-300ERSF Freighters

March 24, 2026 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), on Tuesday, signed lease agreements with Ethiopian Airlines for two Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighters.

The aircraft is also known as the "Big Twin," is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2028.

The company said the aircraft will be the first of its type to operate in Africa and is expected to enhance cargo capacity and efficiency for Ethiopian Airlines.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is at $135.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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