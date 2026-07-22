AerCap Selects GE GEnx-1B Engines To Power 15 Addl. Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) late Tuesday announced that AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an Irish aircraft company, has selected its GEnx-1B engine to power an additional 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

AerCap, which has an extensive portfolio of approximately 200 GEnx engines owned and on order, is the largest owner of Boeing 787 aircraft in the world.

The GEnx engine has the capacity to power long-haul flights through the harshest environments. Over the previous decade, the engine's high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology have been upgraded to increase the flight time in harsh environments.

Furthermore, GE Aerospace said it is investing more than 110 million euros across its European manufacturing facilities, and $1 billion across the manufacturing and supply chain in the US, aimed at increasing engine production capacity, modernizing facilities and improving the supply chain to fulfil the demand.

In its investment plan, more than $100 million will be used to enhance supplier capabilities for programs like the GEnx engine.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares for GE were trading 0.26 percent higher at $341.60, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.18 percent down.

AerCap shares were trading 1.73 percent higher in the overnight, at $154.41, extending the 2.33 percent gain on Tuesday's regular trading close.

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