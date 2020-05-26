AerCap Reschedules Aircraft Deliveries

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) said that it has rescheduled the delivery of 37 aircraft that were previously expected to be delivered in 2021 and 2022. These aircraft are now expected to be delivered in 2023 and later years.

AerCap has rescheduled the delivery of over 100 aircraft that were originally planned to be delivered in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The company noted that the rescheduling of the deliveries has reduced its cash capital expenditures in 2020 and 2021 by a total of approximately $4.7 billion.

The company currently expects to have cash capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion for the remainder of 2020 and approximately $2.5 billion for 2021.

