AerCap Raises 2025 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) increased full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $9.30 - $10.30, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year. The company also announced a new $500 million share repurchase program.

For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $642.86 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $604.21 million, or $3.02 per share, last year. Excluding items, AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $679 million or $3.68 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.8 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $2.077 billion from $2.018 billion last year.

