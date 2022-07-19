AerCap Orders Five Additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners For Its Fleet

(RTTNews) - Irish aircraft-leasing group AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced Tuesday an order for five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from aerospace giant Boeing Co. (BA). The announcement was made at the Farnborough International Airshow.

This transaction brings AerCap's orders for the 787 aircraft to 125, owned and on order. AerCap is the world's largest 787 customer.

