AerCap Orders 100 Airbus A320neo Aircraft, Expands Engine Deals With CFM

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an Irish-American aviation leasing company, on Wednesday, entered into an agreement with Airbus to purchase 100 A320neo Family aircraft, including the exercise of previously agreed firm options.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2034.

In connection with the transaction, the company will also enter into long-term lease agreements with CFM International for 48 LEAP-1A engines through its Shannon Engine Support joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines, with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2026.

The order includes the exercise of 45 existing options with Airbus and the addition of 55 new A320neo Family aircraft to the company's orderbook.

The agreement is expected to support the company's long-term growth by expanding its portfolio of in-demand aircraft and enhancing fleet efficiency.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 0.79% higher at $138.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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