AerCap Holdings Slips After Announcing Pricing Of 40.68 Mln Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 40,680,000 of its ordinary shares by GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. at a price of $59.00 per ordinary share.

Earlier, the company announced a secondary offering of 32,400,000 ordinary shares. In the latest offer, the Selling Shareholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,102,000 additional ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder.

AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

Currently, shares are at $59.78, down 3.24 percent from the previous close of $61.79 on a volume of 4,016,344.

