AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

April 1 (Reuters) - The world's top aircraft lessor, AerCap Holdings NV AER.N, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus AIR.PA A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways, whose deliveries will start next year, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

