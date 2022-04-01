Companies
AER

AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The world's top aircraft lessor, AerCap Holdings NV, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways, whose deliveries will start next year, the company said on Friday.

April 1 (Reuters) - The world's top aircraft lessor, AerCap Holdings NV AER.N, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus AIR.PA A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with Italian state-owned carrier ITA Airways, whose deliveries will start next year, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AER AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular