AerCap Holdings Q3 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Thursday announced a third quarter earnings of $1.109 billion, compared to $441.35 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $4.86, compared to $1.82 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.892 billion from $1.724 billion a year ago.

The aviation leasing company now expects full year adjusted earnings per share guidance of $9.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.