Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of AerCap (AER) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 0.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $94.63 in the previous session. AerCap has gained 25.6% since the start of the year compared to the 7.6% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 16.8% return for the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 1, 2024, AerCap reported EPS of $3.29 versus consensus estimate of $2.31 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.04%.

For the current fiscal year, AerCap is expected to post earnings of $10.61 per share on $7.68 billion in revenues. This represents a -1.12% change in EPS on a 1.26% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.04 per share on $7.98 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.08% and 3.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

AerCap may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

AerCap has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 8.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.7X versus its peer group's average of 3.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AerCap currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AerCap passes the test. Thus, it seems as though AerCap shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.