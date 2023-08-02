Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Price Target Increased by 7.94% to 81.47

The average one-year price target for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been revised to 81.47 / share. This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior estimate of 75.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from the latest reported closing price of 63.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aercap Holdings N.V.. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.56%, a decrease of 15.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 250,953K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 79,711K shares representing 34.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,500K shares, representing a decrease of 39.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 61.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,343K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,727K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,723K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 8,504K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,930K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 11.70% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 6,684K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.