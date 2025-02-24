AERCAP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $AER Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AERCAP HOLDINGS ($AER) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,981,507,455 and earnings of $2.60 per share.
AERCAP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of AERCAP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,228,664 shares (+5170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,283,144
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,166,651 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,648,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 981,160 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,897,012
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 917,622 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,816,425
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 875,950 shares (+139.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,828,415
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 759,000 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,636,300
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 707,112 shares (+192.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,670,618
