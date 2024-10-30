News & Insights

AerCap Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Tax Considerations

October 30, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Aercap Holdings (AER) has released an update.

AerCap Holdings N.V. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 13, 2024. The dividend is subject to Irish and Dutch withholding taxes, but exemptions may apply for U.S. residents and other qualifying shareholders. Investors should consult their tax advisors to understand the specific tax implications of this dividend.

