AerCap Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Tax Considerations

Aercap Holdings (AER) has released an update.

AerCap Holdings N.V. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 13, 2024. The dividend is subject to Irish and Dutch withholding taxes, but exemptions may apply for U.S. residents and other qualifying shareholders. Investors should consult their tax advisors to understand the specific tax implications of this dividend.

For further insights into AER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.