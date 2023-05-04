AerCap Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AER

In trading on Thursday, shares of AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as low as $53.42 per share. AerCap Holdings NV shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AER's low point in its 52 week range is $37.20 per share, with $66.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.80.

