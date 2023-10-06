AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.01, changing hands as high as $61.24 per share. AerCap Holdings NV shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AER's low point in its 52 week range is $45.47 per share, with $69.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.81.

