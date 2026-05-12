AerCap Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AER)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 6/4/26. As a percentage of AER's recent stock price of $145.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AER is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AER's low point in its 52 week range is $105.65 per share, with $154.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AER makes up 3.79% of the Burney US Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: BRNY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding AER).

In Tuesday trading, AerCap Holdings NV shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.