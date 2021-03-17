Companies
AER

AerCap-GECAS tie-up is 'bad news' for airlines, says IATA chief

Contributors
Laurence Frost Reuters
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Aircraft leasing giant AerCap's acquisition of rival GECAS will reduce competition in the aircraft market and spells bad news for airlines, the head of their main global body said on Wednesday.

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing giant AerCap's AER.N acquisition of rival GECAS will reduce competition in the aircraft market and spells bad news for airlines, the head of their main global body said on Wednesday.

"We understand that the situation of the leasing companies is difficult," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters. "But combining the two to have a big player (in) a very dominant situation is not good news for us."

The world's two largest aircraft lessors announced plans last week to combine. Ireland's AerCap agreed to pay more than $30 billion for GECAS, the air finance business of General Electric GE.N.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5683 @Laurence_Frost DMs on; Reuters Messaging: N/A))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AER GE

Other Topics

Commodities BioTech Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular