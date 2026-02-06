AerCap Earnings Decline In Q4; Raises Dividend; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aircraft leasing company, on Friday reported net income declined despite higher revenue compared with the previous year and declared a dividend increase.

For the fourth quarter, Net income attributable to the company declined to $632.8 million from $671.22 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $3.79 versys $3.56 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income came in at $660 million, or $3.95 per share.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $3.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses jumped to $133 million from $123 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period increased to $2.24 billion from $2.07 billion in the previous year.

On average, 4 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company said it is increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 net income to be at $1.7 billion.

Adjusted net income is projected to be at $2 million for the full year 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $12.00 to $13.00 for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 4.17% lesser at $138 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.