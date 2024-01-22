AerCap discloses cybersecurity incident

Adds details in paragraph 2,3

Jan 22 (Reuters) - World's largest aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings AER.N was hit by a cybersecurity incident related to ransomware on Jan. 17, the company said in a filing on Monday.

"We have full control of all of our IT systems and, to date, we have suffered no financial loss related to this incident," the company said.

The lessor is still assessing the extent to which its data may have been impacted.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

