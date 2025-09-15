AerCap Delivers First Two Boeing 777-300ERSF Freight Aircraft To Kalitta Air

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), Monday announced the delivery of the first two Boeing 777-300ERSF Passenger-to-Freighter converted aircraft to Kalitta Air, a cargo airline company.

The aircraft, which are part of a larger seven-aircraft order, arrived at Kalitta's facility in Oscoda, Michigan on September 12 and 13, respectively.

Kalitta Air plans to place both aircraft into revenue operations in early October, with further deliveries of the aircraft taking place over the coming weeks, the company shared.

In the pre-market hours, AerCap's stock is trading at $122.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

