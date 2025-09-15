Markets
AER

AerCap Delivers First Two Boeing 777-300ERSF Freight Aircraft To Kalitta Air

September 15, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), Monday announced the delivery of the first two Boeing 777-300ERSF Passenger-to-Freighter converted aircraft to Kalitta Air, a cargo airline company.

The aircraft, which are part of a larger seven-aircraft order, arrived at Kalitta's facility in Oscoda, Michigan on September 12 and 13, respectively.

Kalitta Air plans to place both aircraft into revenue operations in early October, with further deliveries of the aircraft taking place over the coming weeks, the company shared.

In the pre-market hours, AerCap's stock is trading at $122.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.