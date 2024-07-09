News & Insights

AerCap In Deal With Turkish Airlines To Lease Ten New Airbus A321neo Aircraft

July 09, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an American-Irish aviation leasing company, said on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Turkish Airlines for the lease of ten new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said: "We are very pleased to support Turkish Airlines with the lease of these ten new A321neo aircraft, helping them to continue to grow their extensive route network while modernizing their narrow-body fleet for greater operational efficiency."

