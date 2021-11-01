AerCap Completes Acquisition Of GE Capital Aviation Services

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aircraft leasing company, said Monday that it completed the acquisition of the GE Capital Aviation Services business from General Electric (GE), a provider of equipment, solutions, and services to the energy value chain.

With the latest acquisition, the Boston-headquartered General Electric has received 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, approximately $23 billion of cash, and $1 billion of AerCap notes. In addition, the American company now owns approximately 46 percent of AerCap's outstanding shares.

The combined company is expected to serve approximately 300 customers around the world and aims to become the largest customer of Airbus and Boeing.

AerCap now has a portfolio of over 2,000 aircraft, over 900 engines and over 300 helicopters, as well as an order book of approximately 450 of the most fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft in the world.

The aircraft fleet represents about 90 percent of the assets of the combined company. New technology aircraft are expected to make up 75 percent of the aircraft fleet by 2024.

"Completion of this transaction represents an important milestone for AerCap that will generate benefits for our customers, partners, employees and investors for many years to come," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

"In GECAS, AerCap has acquired the right business, for the right price, at the right time, as air travel continues to recover from the pandemic and demand for aircraft leasing continues to accelerate."

In connection with the transaction, Jennifer VanBelle has joined the Board of Directors of AerCap, bringing the number of members serving on AerCap's Board of Directors to 10.

Citi and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisors and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, NautaDutilh N.V. and McCann Fitzgerald LLP acted as legal advisors to AerCap.

