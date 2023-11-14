AerCap Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 26.72 Mln Shares At $65.25/shr

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 26.72 million of its ordinary shares by GE Capital US Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, at a price to the public of $65.25 per ordinary share.

In addition, the Selling Shareholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4.01 million additional ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder.

If the underwriters exercise the Option in full, General Electric Company will cease to beneficially own any of AerCap's ordinary shares. AerCap said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares.

As part of the Secondary Offering, AerCap will repurchase 7.86 million of its ordinary shares from the underwriters at a price per ordinary share equal to $63.62.

