News & Insights

Markets
AER

AerCap Announces Acquisition Of Five General Electric GE90-115B Engines From Sanad

November 14, 2023 — 05:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced the successful acquisition of five General Electric GE90-115B engines from Sanad. Sanad Group is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions provider based in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC.

Tom Slattery, EVP AerCap Engines, said: "The addition of these GE-90 engines to our portfolio will enable us to support the strong demand in leasing activity we are seeing from our customers."

AerCap noted that the transaction is in line with its portfolio management and capital allocation strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.