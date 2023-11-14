AerCap Announces Acquisition Of Five General Electric GE90-115B Engines From Sanad

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced the successful acquisition of five General Electric GE90-115B engines from Sanad. Sanad Group is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions provider based in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC.

Tom Slattery, EVP AerCap Engines, said: "The addition of these GE-90 engines to our portfolio will enable us to support the strong demand in leasing activity we are seeing from our customers."

AerCap noted that the transaction is in line with its portfolio management and capital allocation strategy.

