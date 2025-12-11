Is Aercap (AER) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AerCap (AER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

AerCap is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AER has returned about 46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AerCap is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Knot Offshore (KNOP). The stock has returned 94.7% year-to-date.

For Knot Offshore, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 49.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AerCap is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.5% this year, meaning that AER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Knot Offshore belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AerCap and Knot Offshore as they could maintain their solid performance.

