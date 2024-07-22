Is Aercap (AER) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AerCap (AER) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AerCap is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 862 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AER has returned about 25.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 11.7%. This means that AerCap is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Ally Financial (ALLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.9%.

In Ally Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AerCap is a member of the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.1% so far this year, so AER is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ally Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.

AerCap and Ally Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.