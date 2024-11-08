Aequus Pharmaceuticals Reports Revenue Growth Amid Restructuring

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AQS) has released an update.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals reports a 77.50% increase in revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by the continued growth of their product Zimed® PF. The company has restructured to reduce costs amidst delayed profitability, while also exploring strategic alternatives to enhance future performance.

For further insights into TSE:AQS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.