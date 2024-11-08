Aequus Pharmaceuticals Reports Revenue Growth Amid Restructuring

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AQS) has released an update.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals reports a 77.50% increase in revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by the continued growth of their product Zimed® PF. The company has restructured to reduce costs amidst delayed profitability, while also exploring strategic alternatives to enhance future performance.
