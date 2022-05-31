AEP's SWEPCO seeks approval for wind, solar projects totaling 999 MW

May 31 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co AEP.N said on Monday its subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) was seeking approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas for three renewable energy projects totaling 999 megawatts (MW).

The projects represent a $2.2 billion investment in clean, cost-effective resources, AEP said in a press release.

SWEPCO is seeking approval to acquire the 200 MW Mooringsport solar project in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, the 200.6 MW Diversion wind project in Baylor County, Texas, and the 598.4 MW Wagon Wheel wind project spanning Logan, Garfield and Noble counties in Oklahoma, it said.

"Following state regulatory approvals, AEP will file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval to transfer the projects from Invenergy," which is developing the three projects, the press release said.

Diversion was expected to reach commercial operation in December 2024 and Mooringsport and Wagon Wheel were expected to be ready by December 2025, it added.

