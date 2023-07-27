AEP's Q2 profit drops as mild weather, high rates hit electricity demand

July 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co AEP.O, one of the largest U.S. electricity producers, reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as unfavourable weather and higher interest rates continued to pressure demand.

The company's net income dropped to $521 million, or $1.01 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $525 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago.

Its operating income of $1.13 per share was just ahead of analysts' average estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CEO Julie Sloat said the quarter saw the impact of "higher interest and operating costs, as well as milder temperatures year over year", with residential and industrial demand slowing down.

Indeed, Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel had, in a preview note, said the "colder-than-normal early summer weather is particularly disappointing given prior expectations of an El Niño weather pattern."

While some companies have undertaken cost-cutting programs and increased power rates to offset the weakness, the high interest rate backdrop is proving to be a drag on earnings.

AEP also said also announced that it is launching the sale of its interests in two non-core transmission joint ventures, Prairie Wind and Pioneer, and plans to complete the ongoing strategic review of its Transource Energy joint venture by the end of the year.

In business since 1906, Columbus, Ohio-based AEP services 5.5 million customers across 200,000 square miles in 11 states.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Savio D'Souza)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.