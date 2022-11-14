US Markets
AEP's Cook 2 nuclear plant in Michigan back online after trip

November 14, 2022 — 10:56 am EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc's AEP.O Indiana Michigan Power said on Monday that its 1,168-megawatt Donald C. Cook nuclear plant's unit 2 reactor in Bridgman, Michigan, returned to service early Saturday morning after it tripped last week.

The unit automatically tripped Thursday morning during power ascension following its recent refueling outage, due to high water in one of its four steam generators, the company said in a release.

"Investigation into the trip determined that the high water level in the #3 steam generator was caused by steam generator water level oscillations at low power," it said, which was "corrected by changing the digital control system mode of operation for the main feedwater pump."

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

