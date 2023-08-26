AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $987.55K Position in Kweichow Moutai (600519)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,235.33K shares of Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) valued at $987.55K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kweichow Moutai. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600519 is 1.17%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 20,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing a decrease of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 31.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 694K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 689K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600519 by 12.64% over the last quarter.

