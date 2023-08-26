AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $957.12K Position in Sony (TYO:6758)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,670.53K shares of Sony Corp (TYO:6758) valued at $957.12K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 11,151.83K shares, a decrease of 4.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.92% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sony is 16,451.14. The forecasts range from a low of 12,120.00 to a high of $21,052.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.92% from its latest reported closing price of 12,015.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sony is 12,277,725MM, an increase of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 773.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sony. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6758 is 1.09%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 160,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,325K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,480K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,411K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 11.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,765K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 0.35% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,052K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 5.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,979K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6758 by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Sony Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

