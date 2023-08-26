AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $915.70K Position in WDS (ASX:WDS)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39,540.52K shares of WDS LIMITED (ASX:WDS) valued at $915.70K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 39,339.50K shares, an increase of 0.51%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WDS is 37.93. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $47.53. The average price target represents an increase of 0.70% from its latest reported closing price of 37.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WDS is 15,851MM, a decrease of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in WDS. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 240,488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 17,072K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,080K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,510K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 13.93% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,665K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,136K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 13.99% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 7,076K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 82.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 474.28% over the last quarter.

WDS Maintains 11.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.