AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $808.15K Position in Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,265.95K shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) valued at $808.15K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,936.55K shares, an increase of 8.37%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capgemini SE is 221.88. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $269.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.62% from its latest reported closing price of 163.60.

The projected annual revenue for Capgemini SE is 23,238MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAP is 0.50%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.69% to 42,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,851K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,113K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 3.74% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,110K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 23.85% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,540K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,446K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Capgemini SE Maintains 1.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

