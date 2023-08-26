AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $760.18K Position in Tencent Holdings (HKHKSG:700)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,860.31K shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKHKSG:700) valued at $760.18K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 12,315.91K shares, an increase of 45.02%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tencent Holdings is 446.44. The forecasts range from a low of 288.86 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.28% from its latest reported closing price of 325.20.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Holdings is 622,405MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 700 is 2.60%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 839,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83,082K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,443K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 700 by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,341K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,215K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 700 by 8.58% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 57,387K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,420K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 700 by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 30,784K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,534K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 700 by 12.83% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 25,128K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 700 by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Tencent Holdings Maintains 0.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

