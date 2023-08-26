AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $745.81K Position in adidas (FWB:ADS)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,845.28K shares of adidas AG (FWB:ADS) valued at $745.81K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,062.51K shares, an increase of 25.56%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is 181.35. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of 178.12.

The projected annual revenue for adidas is 21,318MM, a decrease of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.49%, a decrease of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 34,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,729K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 38.77% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,563K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 16.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 9.69% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,794K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing a decrease of 33.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 19.06% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,541K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 14.62% over the last quarter.

adidas Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

