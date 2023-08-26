AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $745.11K Position in Techtronic Industries (669)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68,095.59K shares of Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (669) valued at $745.11K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 66,181.59K shares, an increase of 2.89%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Techtronic Industries is 109.91. The forecasts range from a low of 72.97 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.74% from its latest reported closing price of 77.00.

The projected annual revenue for Techtronic Industries is 14,550MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtronic Industries. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 669 is 0.44%, a decrease of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.06% to 357,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,318K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,307K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 14,853K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 8.60% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 11,357K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 8.15% over the last quarter.

ARTRX - Artisan Global Opportunities Fund Investor Shares holds 10,345K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,494K shares, representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 20.77% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 10,263K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares, representing an increase of 68.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 120.51% over the last quarter.

Techtronic Industries Maintains 2.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

